Filming In Downtown Maple Ridge – TV Movie “Destination Wedding”

Maple Ridge – The TV Movie “Destination Wedding” will be filming scenes in and around the downtown core from Wednesday July 15 to Friday July 17.

Filming for the Hallmark Channel TV Movie will commence on the Municipal Plaza Wed. where crew will be dressing the area just outside the Randy Herman Building as a coffee stand.

On Thursday the crew will move over to the Chameleon Restaurant to film some scenes in the morning, then onto The ACT to complete their filming for the day.

On Friday the filming will take place inside The ACT as well as the back entrance.

The production has not requested any street parking.

For further details, please refer to the Notification Letter and Map

Ironically, even with the COVID shutdown for a couple of months, the BC Film and TV industry is set to equal or beat last year’s $2 billion production total. While American and other foreign actors can’t cross the border, Canadian actors, unemployed by the pandemic, are getting the chance to work – with protocols in place.