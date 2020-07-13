RCMP Searching For Richmond Man – Shawn Johnson – Last Seen In Downtown Chilliwack

Chilliwack/Richmond – Richmond and Chilliwack RCMP need your help in finding a missing 35-year-old man.

Shawn William Johnson was last seen in Chilliwack on June 30, 2020 near the 9000-block of Main Street in the downtown area, according to a July 11 press release.

Johnson is described as a Caucasian male; 35 years old; 180 centimetres tall (5’10”); with a slim build; brown or auburn hair; and blue eyes.

Mounties say Johnson may be driving a Grey 2001 Nissan Altima with a damaged rear window. The licence plate is KA6 O3N.

This the second time a Lower Mainland police detachment has reported Johnson as missing in the last two months. On June 6, 2020, the New Westminster Police sought assistance to find Johnson who had last been seen on June 4 in that city.

At that time, police said Johnson was in need of medication and described him as a “high risk” individual, he was located several days later.

Anyone who sees Johnson is asked to call Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.