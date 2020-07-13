16th Annual Abbotsford Arty Awards Nominations – Deadline August 1

Abbotsford – Each year the Abbotsford Arts Council hosts the annual celebration of excellence, The Arty Awards, to recognize and honour outstanding artists and arts advocates in the community. If you know someone deserving of such recognition for their contributions to the local arts scene, or wish to enter yourself, please fill out the on line form.

Submissions will be accepted until August 1, 2020.

The Arty Awards Ceremony will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020 Location TBD.

The awards are based on work created by an artist, group, or organization with a practice spanning no less than three years in length. Those with less than three years at their craft are invited to enter in the Emerging Artist category.

•Lifestyle recognizes the artistic achievement of an individual, group, or business that exemplifies excellence in a creative pursuit where art and design enter our lives on a regular basis. This includes, but is not limited to: interior design, fashion design, culinary arts, tattoo arts, etc.

•Performing Arts recognizes the artistic achievement of an individual, group or organization that exemplifies excellence in a performing arts discipline including theatre, improv, spoken word, dance, music or comedy.

•Media Arts recognizes the artistic achievement of an individual, group or organization that exemplifies excellence in a media arts discipline including: graphic design, TV or radio, game design, web design etc.

•Literary Arts recognizes the artistic achievement of an individual, group or organization that exemplifies excellence in a literary arts discipline including: poetry, prose, journalism, publishing, etc.

•Visual Arts recognizes the artistic achievement of an individual, group or organization that exemplifies excellence in a visual arts discipline including: painting, drawing, sculpture, installation, photography, public art, and fine craft.

•Arts Advocate recognizes the achievement of an individual who strongly supports and promotes the interests of artist and arts initiatives through their engagement in the Abbotsford Arts Community.

•Youth Achievement Award recognizes an artist 18 years of age or younger who has exhibited artistic excellence in any form of art.

•Emerging Artist Award recognizes the artistic excellence of an individual who has been practicing in any discipline for three years or less.