148th Chilliwack Fair – On Line Submission Open For Virtual Event

Posted By: Don Lehn July 12, 2020

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Fair has been here since 1873, and this year fair organizers have created a virtual Fair experience that incorporates all of your favourite Chilliwack Fair activities, including The Prize Book, 4-H, The Market Place, and much more!

As the Virtual Fair loads… why not check out this year’s Prize Book?

STEP ONE

Check out the Prize Book to see this year’s Departments, Classes, and rules!

STEP TWO

Make sure to read the general photography tips and tricks at ‘PHOTO & VIDEO SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

STEP THREE

Register and upload your entry at ‘SUBMIT YOUR PRIZE BOOK ENTRY

PHOTO & VIDEO SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

REGISTER & SUBMIT YOUR PRIZE BOOK ENTRY

Questions?

Check out FAQs or contact them at info@chilliwackfair.com

