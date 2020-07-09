UPDATE – VIDEO from VPD – RCMP/VPD Arrest Homicide Suspect In Harrison – Vehicle Found Near chillTV/Ryder Lake Studio

Chilliwack (with files from Global) – JULY 9 UPDATE – RCMP along with Vancouver Police arrested one person during an homicide investigation taking them across the Upper Fraser Valley.

On July 8, the Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a vehicle associated to a Vancouver Police Department (VPD) homicide investigation that was abandoned on a forest service road in Ryder Lake. This was just a few clicks away from Ryder Lake Studio where chillTV makes their home base.

RCMP front line officers supported by Chilliwack Serious Crime Unit (SCU), General Investigation Support Team (GIST), Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Section (IPDS), and Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team immediately cordoned off an area of Ryder Lake as police prepared their approach to the vehicle.

“The nature of the investigation determined the measured approach executed by our officers,” says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. “The safety of the public and our officers remains the paramount priority.”

Police seized the vehicle without incident.

As the investigation developed evidence led officers to a campground in the Village of Harrison where VPD arrested 43 year old Joseph Holland of Vancouver.

This was in connection to the July 6 double murder of 72-year-old Dennis Wragg and 68-year-old Paul Tonks at an East Vancouver residence.

These two homicides are Vancouver’s sixth and seventh homicides of 2020. Holland is in custody.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact detectives from the VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

6:30PM Wednesday Update – The lockdown in Ryder Lake is over. FVN is waiting for more info from RCMP. There are unconfirmed reports that Vancouver Police were looking for two suspects in a white van that were connected to a crime in Vancity. Those reports were also posted to the Facebook page “Ryder Lake Friends”.

The situation in Ryder Lake has ended. Blocked off areas have been reopened. Thank you for your cooperation. — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) July 9, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY – As of 3:30PM Wednesday – Police are in Ryder Lake and ask the public to avoid Chilliwack Bench Forest Service Road, Chilliwack Army Forest Service Road and Bench Road until further notice. (Access from Chilliwack River Valley) You are asked to stay inside and lock the doors.