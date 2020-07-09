chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 9, 2020 – VPD in Ryder Lake and Harrison – Homicide Bust, Former Township of Langley Mayor, Rick Green to discuss Rail for the Valley (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – BREAKING NEWS…Vancouver man arrested in Harrison for double murder in East Vancouver. Residents of Ryder Lake were in lock-down for hours Wednesday Afternoon.

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

GW Graham High School Expansion!

Auld Philips becomes another victim of the COVID-10 Pandemic.

All the extra rain is leading to additional flooding concerns.

Agassiz Speedway reopens, but without live spectators!

SPECIAL INTERVIEW THIS WEEK!: Former Township of Langley Mayor, Rick Green to discuss Rail for the Valley!

