chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 9, 2020 – VPD in Ryder Lake and Harrison – Homicide Bust, Former Township of Langley Mayor, Rick Green to discuss Rail for the Valley (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn July 9, 2020

Fraser Valley – BREAKING NEWS…Vancouver man arrested in Harrison for double murder in East Vancouver. Residents of Ryder Lake were in lock-down for hours Wednesday Afternoon.

And,

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

  • GW Graham High School Expansion!
  • Auld Philips becomes another victim of the COVID-10 Pandemic.
  • All the extra rain is leading to additional flooding concerns.

AND

  • Agassiz Speedway reopens, but without live spectators!

SPECIAL INTERVIEW THIS WEEK!: Former Township of Langley Mayor, Rick Green to discuss Rail for the Valley!

News Director: Don Lehn

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

