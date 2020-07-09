Fraser Valley – BREAKING NEWS…Vancouver man arrested in Harrison for double murder in East Vancouver. Residents of Ryder Lake were in lock-down for hours Wednesday Afternoon.
And,
Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:
- GW Graham High School Expansion!
- Auld Philips becomes another victim of the COVID-10 Pandemic.
- All the extra rain is leading to additional flooding concerns.
AND
- Agassiz Speedway reopens, but without live spectators!
SPECIAL INTERVIEW THIS WEEK!: Former Township of Langley Mayor, Rick Green to discuss Rail for the Valley!
News Director: Don Lehn
chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™
Be the first to comment on "chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 9, 2020 – VPD in Ryder Lake and Harrison – Homicide Bust, Former Township of Langley Mayor, Rick Green to discuss Rail for the Valley (VIDEO)"