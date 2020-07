Fraser Valley – Share you freshet photos with FVN and chillTV. It is rare that we get two freshet bumps. 2020 ( already a strange year) may give us a third bump this week. Send us your photos (be safe!) . This is one for the books. So far, this doesn’t look like 2012 and nowhere near 1948, but the river run is high.

Michael Vegh photos of Island 22 Dog Park.

