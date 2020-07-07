RCMP Searching For Missing Abbotsford Teen Traveling to Chilliwack – Abigail Amber Peters Swan

Chilliwack/Abbotsford – RCMP need your help in locating Abigail Amber Peters Swan, 18, of Chilliwack. Last seen on July 5, 2020 on Jasper Court, Abbotsford, police believe Ms. Peters Swan has travelled to Chilliwack.

Abigail Amber Peters Swan description:

Indigenous female;

Height: 163 cm (5’4);

Weight: 54 kgs (120 lbs);

Hair dark brown;

Eyes: Brown.

RCMP/Abigail Amber Peters Swan

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Ms. Peters Swan, they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Police and family are concerned for Abigail’s wellbeing and believe she may be in need of medical attention, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Abigail Amber Peters Swan is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

