Nine BC Recycling Facilities (Incl Chilliwack) Receive New and Upgraded Used Oil Recycling Infrastructure

Victoria/Chilliwack – BC Used Oil Management Association (“BCUOMA”), a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers in British Columbia, today announced that over the past three months, seven used oil recycling facilities across BC have been upgraded with new environmentally safe infrastructure, and two new BCUOMA return collection facilities (RCFs) have opened.

Upgraded RCFs:

Hartland Landfill – 1 Hartland Avenue, Victoria

Great Canadian Oil Change – 45970 Alexander Ave, Chilliwack

Vanway Regional Transfer Station – 6556 Broddy Road, Prince George

Mackenzie Regional Transfer Station – 10 Cicada Road, Mackenzie

Nazko Lake Landfill – 9611 Baezaeko Road, Nazko

Lil’wat Nation – 10027 Xit’Olacw Road, Mount Currie

McBride Transfer Station – 500 NW Frontage Rd., McBride

Brand new RCFs:

Geraco Industrial Supplies – 3377 Laurier St., New Hazelton

Keremeos Landfill – 860 El Rancho Drive, Keremeos

“The Return Collection Facility infrastructure grants that businesses and municipalities received from BCUOMA provided them with a 10 foot or 20 foot modified sea container, and 1,100 – 2,200 litre tanks. These new and upgraded used oil recycling facilities will ensure the responsible collection and management of used oil, antifreeze, filters and containers,” said David Lawes, CEO, BC Used Oil Management Association. “We are dedicated to providing British Columbians with environmentally safe, free to use, and convenient RCFs.”

The RCF infrastructure grant program that BCUOMA provides requires the responsible environmental handling, collection, transportation, storage, processing and recycling of used oil and antifreeze material using economic, efficient and environmentally acceptable options.

BCUOMA continues to look for opportunities to upgrade and improve recycling facility locations across the province in order to provide British Columbians with reasonable access to convenient and free used oil recycling centres. BCUOMA has created signage for BC used oil recycling centres that explains how easy it is to recycle materials properly. Municipalities, private businesses, nonprofit organizations, and other sectors interested in BCUOMA’s RCF new infrastructure grants can find out more information at https://bcusedoil.com/infrastructure-grants/.

Used oil is a valuable resource and if it is recycled at one of BCUOMA’s dedicated RCFs, it can be recovered and re-refined into new lubricating oil. Any vehicle maintenance facilities, automobile owners, and other machinery maintenance operations that use oil also can use re-refined oil. Additionally, used oil filters contain reusable scrap metal, which steel producers can recycle metal products like rebar, nails and wire. Used antifreeze is reprocessed to produce new automotive antifreeze. Plastic oil and antifreeze containers are recycled into new oil containers, flowerpots, pipe, guardrails, and patio furniture.

Each year, approximately 50 million litres of oil, and 3 million litres of antifreeze are collected and responsibly managed through the approximately 300 public collection facilities and over 4,000 generators across the province, which are managed by the BCUOMA program. In 2019, BCUOMA collected more than 51 million litres of used oil which was the highest total amount in the program’s history.