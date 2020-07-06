Kellen Saip in Concert at Bozzini’s Upstairs Lounge – Thursday July 23 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Kellen Saip is in Concert at Bozzini’s Upstairs Lounge – Thursday July 23.

Tickets $16 at Bozzini’s or Call 604 792 0744 to reserve by phone

(extremely limited quantities).

Kellen Saip is a singer songwriter living in Chilliwack.

His music gently fuses folk and blues with subtle undertones of faith and soul that derived from his family gospel roots. His old soul but forever young mentality helps explore a melodic guitar sound mixed with organically adapting vocals. His lyrics and vocals together deliver an intimate experience that can one minute be sweet and silky like a fine wine and the next raspy and strong that hits you harder than a cheap shot of whiskey.

His songs tell of a journey of heartache, bliss, love lost and love gained that can be relatable to all hearts that are still beating.

web page: www.bozzinisrestaurant.ca/event/kellen-saip/