Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Art Galley OPEN – Chris Woods – Sandstorm Series. An epic collection of paintings inspired by the original Star Wars trilogy

Chilliwack —The O’Connor Group Art Gallery in the Chilliwack Cultural Centre is re-opening to the public on July 8 (with strict social distancing protocols in place) with a stunning exhibit by Chilliwack-based artist Chris Woods and his famed series “Sandstorm”!

Woods hyper-realistic work takes a look at the original Star Wars trilogy through the eyes of the antagonist Darth Vader. The huge paintings in this series are based on screen captures from the original Star Wars trilogy, the genre-defining sci-fi action films that are arguably the most influential Hollywood creations of the late 20th century. Woods goes beyond the ‘good-guy, bad-guy’ Hollywood dichotomy by turning the narrative of the Star Wars trilogy inside out and explores the idea that Vader’s history of personal trauma, isolation and abuse stands at the root of an adult who never truly had the chance to choose good over evil. Come view these masterpieces and enjoy the Sandstorm series as Woods examines Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Han Solo from Darth Vader’s twisted perspective in an impressive exhibit not to be missed.

Sandstorm will be on display in the O’Connor Group Art Gallery from Wednesday, July 8 to Friday, August 17, 2020. No charge for admission. Gallery hours are from 10 am to 2:00 pm, Monday to Friday (closed on Holidays).

The re-opening of the O-Connor Group Art Gallery will limit patrons to five at a time to ensure proper social distancing. Face masks covering both nose and mouth must be worn at all times by anyone entering the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, and enhanced operating protocol must be followed.