BC Parks to Build a New Year-Round RV Park in Manning Provincial Park

Manning Park – Campgrounds are open for the summer, and a BC Parks initiative is underway to build a new year-round RV park in E.C. Manning Provincial Park, which will feature full 50-amp RV hook-ups. Being one of the first in the provincial park system with these amenities, this Manning Park RV park will be located near 20 Minute Lake, along Gibson Pass Road.

Construction on this project will begin in summer 2020 and will be built with respect to the natural environment as much as possible. The park will have 95 sites on 18 acres of land and be managed by Manning Park Resort. Construction is expected to take all summer, and an estimated completion date is for late this fall.

Manning Park Resort owner, Kevin Demers, says he is “ecstatic” with this new project. “I welcome this exciting new BC Parks project, one of the first with full hook-ups in their system,” he says.

While construction is ongoing this summer, the 20 Minute Lake parking lot will be unavailable, and the existing hiking trail will be relocated to allow continued use this summer.

Coldspring and Mule Deer campgrounds are now open for reservations, and for first come, first serve walk-ins. Lightning Lake campground has now opened and the first loop of Hampton campground is scheduled to open this month. Parts of Hampton will remain closed for the foreseeable future due to an excessive amount of hazard trees.

Manning Park Resort has resumed accommodations, food and boathouse facilities for the summer, with increased COVID-19 precautions.