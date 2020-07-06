BC Gov Emergency Supports Extended for Vulnerable People, Students, Seniors

Victoria – The Province is extending federal employment insurance exemptions and the provincial temporary crisis supplement.

These extensions will help ensure people on income or disability assistance and low-income seniors will continue to have access to the supports they need during the pandemic.

On April 2, 2020, the Province announced a three-month exemption of all federal employment insurance benefits, including the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, for people already receiving income or disability assistance at that time. This exemption was put in place to ensure current clients whose employment may have been impacted by COVID-19 did not face any additional barriers and could fully benefit from federal emergency response programs.

This exemption, which now includes the Canada Emergency Student Benefit (effective May 1, 2020), has been extended for the duration of these federal emergency support programs so that eligible people will continue to fully benefit without any reductions to their monthly income or disability assistance payments.

For those who are not eligible for the federal benefits, the Province’s temporary COVID-19 Crisis Supplement, which has been provided since April, will be extended an additional two months. This supplement will continue to be provided to low-income seniors receiving the B.C. Senior’s Supplement and income assistance and disability recipients residing in special care facilities. No action is required from recipients. The temporary $300 crisis supplement will continue to be automatically applied to cheques distributed July 22 and Aug. 26, 2020.

These interim measures are part of the B.C. government’s COVID-19 Action Plan to provide income supports, tax relief and direct funding for people, business and services.

FYI:

For more information on supports for people on income or disability assistance:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/income-assistance/on-assistance/covid