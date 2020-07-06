Abbotsford City Hall Re-opens for Scheduled Appointments

Abbotsford – Abbotsford City Hall is now taking bookings for appointments for in-person meetings with staff.

Physical distancing requirements are in place for the building and visitors will need to follow protocols when arriving for scheduled appointments. Appointments can be made for selected services and must be made prior to coming to City Hall with the appropriate department. The public can book appointments with the following departments as follows:

Building & Business Licences (1st Floor): 604-864-5525

City Clerk’s Office (5th Floor): 604-864-5506

Engineering (4th Floor): 604-864-5514

Parks, Recreation & Culture (3rd Floor): 604-859-3134

Planning & Development Services (2nd Floor): 604-864-5510

Many City services are also available online.

The re-opening of City Hall for appointments is in alignment with the British Columbia Re-Start Plan. The City continues to engage with Fraser Health, as well as the Provincial and Federal government for information on revised best practices.

FYI:

City Facilities: https://www.abbotsford.ca/public_safety/emergency_program/city_services_update_covid_19/city_services_reopening_information.htm