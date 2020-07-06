450-seat Addition Coming to GW Graham Secondary School

Chilliwack – A new, 450-seat addition is coming to GW Graham Secondary school to eliminate portables.

“Families in Chilliwack deserve to see their children learning in the best possible environments,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education. “With yet another new expansion project coming to Chilliwack, even more students will benefit from positive, engaging and inspiring classrooms, and their educational experience will be better as a result.”

The Government of B.C. is providing the Chilliwack School District with up to $23.9 million to increase the capacity of GW Graham Secondary to 1,400 seats by September 2022, eliminating eight portables currently in use at the school.

“Students in our community are continuing to see the benefit of the increased provincial investment in Chilliwack schools over the past three years, with new and expanded schools being built where they’re needed most,” said Dan Coulter, chair, Chilliwack Board of Education. “I can’t wait to see GW Graham students learning in brand-new classrooms, just as they will be soon at other new and expanded schools in Chilliwack.”

This project is part of the record investment in Chilliwack schools and students. In the last three years, $115.2 million has created 2,220 new student seats, eliminating the equivalent of about 90 portables in one of the fastest-growing areas of the province.

Other investments in the district include a new, 930-seat south-side elementary-middle school, a new, 600-seat Imagine High secondary school and a 240-seat addition at Vedder Elementary school.

“This expansion is necessary to accommodate significant growth in our community,” said Cynthia Watson, president, GW Graham parent advisory council. “It will allow the school to respond and adapt to the current and future needs of our students.”

Creating new student seats in Chilliwack and other fast-growing communities is part of government’s plan to provide the best learning experience possible to B.C. students.