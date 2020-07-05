Chilliwack Fire Responds to Possible Arson – Railway Avenue Mobile Office Building Fire

Chilliwack – Early Sunday morning ( July 5 @ 3AM) Chilliwack Fire was alerted to a report of a structure fire in the 45000 block of Railway Avenue.

Fire crews from Halls 1, 4, and 6 responded to the scene and upon arrival discovered heavy smoke and flames showing from a modular-style mobile office building in a gated compound.

Crews were able to quickly contain the fire and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby trees and vehicles.

No one was hurt.

This fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.chilliwackcrimestoppers.ca