Celebration 125: Podcast with Agassiz’s Bunk Mackay on the Creation of Kent/Agassiz Speedway

Kent/Agassiz (John Henry Oliver) – As part of the 125th-anniversary celebration in the District of Kent: Agassiz, Harrison Mills, Seabird Island, Chehalis, and area. A series of podcasts featuring special guests talking about their memories of the region. This installment is with Bunk Mackay on the beginning of the present-day Agassiz Speedway.
