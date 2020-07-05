2019 City of Chilliwack Annual Municipal Report Presented to Council on Tuesday July 7 – (3PM On Line)

Chilliwack – The 2019 City of Chilliwack Annual Municipal Report will be presented to Council on Tuesday July 7 – (3PM on line on the City YouTube Channel and the full document can be found here.

Section 98 of the Community Charter requires a municipality to prepare an Annual Report that includes requirements as specified within this section of the Charter. These include the audited financial statements of the previous year (previously presented to Council),reporting respecting municipal services and operations of the previous year as well as progress made in relation to established objectives and measures.

Mayor Ken Popove’s Statement:

On behalf of Council, it is my pleasure to present the 2019 Annual Report for the City of Chilliwack. In this report you will find important information about City operations, including a financial overview, accomplishments and progress made on Council’s strategic goals. I hope you will think of this report as a summary of all of our collective achievements, as well as a road map for where we plan to go next.

Looking back, 2019 was a big year for our city. We opened some amazing new parks, including Lexw Qwò:m and Kensington, completed the Lickman Interchange Project and established the Integrated Community Safety Task Force. We also focused our efforts to combat litter and illegal dumping.

Thanks to the Province and BC Housing, two modular housing facilities opened in Chilliwack to house 92 individuals from one of our most vulnerable populations.

With Skwah First Nati on, Shxwhá:y Village and the Federal Government, we announced the $45 million Town Dyke Upgrade project to enhance flood protection infrastructure for each of our communities.Our team accomplished many goals in 2019, and these successes would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of Council, advisory committee members, volunteers, City staff , and you.