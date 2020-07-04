Chilliwack Alano Club Re-Opens Monday July 6 For Those In Recovery – COVID Protocol In Place

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Alano Club (Facebook page here) WILL RE-OPEN MONDAY JULY 6 with STRICT PROTOCOL. Please follow the rules for your health and safety. The Canteen will remain closed and coffee with NOT be served. You have to provide your own and clean up after yourself. The rules are below.

The Alano Club Society started in the late 1940’s, and moved into the building that was gifted to them, in August 1982 (Victoria and Nowell). The Alano is NOT affiliated with any church or religious organization. The Alano relies on donations, meeting rooms rentals, and small grants. It has only been in the past year that Rotary realized the financial situation of the Club and offered what aid they could.(Thank you to David Lock and co.)

The Alano Club provides 12 step recovery groups for addiction/alcoholism and does rent out its main meeting room to any organization or business. The Main rule is no alcohol or illegal drugs to be consumed on site.

The Alano requires chairs similar to these: