RCMP Searching For Chilliwack Woman – Chantelle Chenier – Not Seen By Family In Months – Ties To DTES

Chilliwack – RCMP need your help in locating 35 year old, Chantelle Chenier of Chilliwack. Ms. Chenier has been reported missing by her family who has not had any contact with her for several months. It is out of character for Chantelle not to be in contact with her family for such an extended period of time. Chenier has ties to Chilliwack as well as Vancouver’s East side.

Chantelle Chenier’s description:

Indigenous Female.

Height: 172cm (5’08).

Weight: 58-81 kg (130-180 lbs).

Hair: Dark Brown.

Eyes: Brown.

Missing Several Teeth

Often Wears Hats and baggy clothing

Chantelle Chenier/RCMP

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Chantelle Chenier, they ask the public to remain watchful for her.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chantelle Chenier is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

