Paint the Hope Slough Art Contest – Monday August 31

Chilliwack – Many people are taking advantage of a summer at home to enjoy paddling, fishing, walking, and cycling the sloughs on Fairfield Island.



The Friends of the Camp Hope Slough decided to encourage people to interact with these watercourses by holding an art contest.



Details and contest rules are here:

https://camphopeslough.blogspot.com/



To enter, please email your entries to

camp.hope.slough.friends@gmail.com



The contest closes at midnight on August 31, 2020. You can submit entries until then.



Winners will be announced on World Rivers Day – September 27, 2020.