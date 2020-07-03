FortisBC FreshAirCinema at Cottonwood Mall – July 10 and 11

Chilliwack – Fresh Air Cinema has teamed up with FortisBC to offer free movie nights throughout BC in 2020. Show up in your car, tune into the FM frequency and watch a movie under the stars



Tickets will go live at 5pm on July 2nd via Eventbrite.



The gates will open at 8:30pm sharp and the movie will begin at approximately 9:30pm. This is a FREE by donation event. However, tickets are still required. Tickets are per car, not per person! Tickets are limited to 50 cars per film and purchases at the gate will not be allowed.



Social Distancing rules MUST be followed.



Fresh Air Cinema is an Outdoor Movie Company that has been hosting outdoor movie events since 2006. Our events are primarily free to the public and/or by donation with the purpose of raising funds for local community charities.



100% of donations collected will be going to the Chilliwack Bowls Of Hope Society.

If you acquire a ticket but your plans change and you cannot attend, please PLEASE give us as much notice as possible so that we can give your ticket to someone else on the waitlist. We are restricted to a 50 car limit so we just want to make sure all spots are being used.



PLEASE DO NOT try to acquire tickets for more than one movie. They are trying to accommodate as many families as possible in the community, and will be reviewing the guest list for each show looking for duplicates and our check in attendants are instructed to turn away repeating attendees. Please consider others who may also want to attend.



SOCIAL DISTANCING POLICIES – All policies outlined reflect the guidelines provided by the Provincial Health Authority and are subject to change as social distance guidelines change. Those not obeying the policies will be asked to leave immediately.



– Tickets must be acquired online. You will not be able to purchase tickets at the gate.



– Cars only. No bike or walk-ins allowed.



– We strongly encourage our guests to come to the event with only those from their same household.



– No mingling allowed between cars/people.



– We encourage guests to use washrooms before attending the event.



– There will be washrooms at the venue but please ensure that you go to the washroom by yourself unless accompanying a minor.



– One person at a time in the washroom.



– When queuing in line for the washroom, please line up a minimum of 6′ (2m) apart.



– Guests will need to be in their vehicles in order to watch the movie. Audio will be streamed through an FM radio station, there will be no additional outside sound. This means no sitting outside the car on lawn chairs or backing your vehicle up.



– The number of vehicles allowed at the venue will be limited, we encourage you to acquire your tickets early. If you do not have a ticket, you will not be allowed into the venue.



– If you feel ill or were outside of Canada 14 days ago or less, stay home!



– Anyone who breaks these rules, will be asked to leave immediately without refunds.



– No Drugs, alcohol or smoking at the event.



– There will be no food or drink for sale at the event. Please bring your own.



– When arriving at the venue, please ensure you have your printed ticket in hand and be prepared to show this to the check-in agent as we will need to scan the barcode to check you in.



– If this event is cancelled for any reason, we will do our best to reschedule it. However, there will be no refunds for any donations that are made.



By acquiring a ticket, you are agreeing to the above terms and conditions.