chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 2, 2020 Featuring Charity Stobbe & “Stevie Nicks”(VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn July 3, 2020

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 2, 2020 Featuring Charity Stobbe & “Stevie Nicks”.

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

  • COVID-19 flare ups in the valley
  • Chilliwack teacher suspended for striking students. Again.
  • More covid cancellations.

AND, in sports, one heckuva lotta GOLF!

News Director: Don Lehn
Interview: @Charity Stobbe & “Stevie Nicks” (the goat – we’re not…’kidding’!)

