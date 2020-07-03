chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 2, 2020 Featuring Charity Stobbe & “Stevie Nicks”(VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 2, 2020 Featuring Charity Stobbe & “Stevie Nicks”.
Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:
- COVID-19 flare ups in the valley
- Chilliwack teacher suspended for striking students. Again.
- More covid cancellations.
AND, in sports, one heckuva lotta GOLF!
News Director: Don Lehn
Interview: @Charity Stobbe & “Stevie Nicks” (the goat – we’re not…’kidding’!)
