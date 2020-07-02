Freshet Update – Expect Another Bump Sunday & Monday

Agassiz/Chilliwack/Hope – Heavy rainfall fell over the Fraser River headwaters (Upper Fraser and Thompson River) and is leading to an overall rising trend throughout the Fraser River this week.

Water levels are expected to rise and peak on Sunday or Monday. The anticipated flows may exceed the levels reached in 2012 (over 12,000 cubic meters per second) and may be comparable to the levels reached in 1972.

Properties located outside the dike may be impacted if water flows over the bank. The District of Kent has notified residents living on properties outside of the District’s dike system of the potential flood situation (please see the map).

Impact to properties located inside the District’s dike system are expected to be limited to additional seepage.

The District continues standard freshet preparations including checking pumps, monitoring gauges, and conducting daily dike patrols along with assessing the river levels.

Due to the fast-flowing water and to ensure personal safety, the District is strongly recommending the public to avoid any recreational areas on the riverside and on the dikes. Kilby Park including the boat launch, day use area, and the campground is closed temporarily due to the high water.

If you do not already have an emergency plan in place for your household, now is an excellent time to create one. More information on emergency planning can be found at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/preparedbc/make-your-plan

If you have questions regarding flooding or access to sand and bags, please contact the Kent-Harrison Emergency Program at 604-491-9046. Current information will be posted on the District of Kent’s Facebook page; however, Facebook messages will not be monitored after regular business hours. The best place to receive assistance is by phone at the number above.

The District of Hope released this statement:

A reminder to residents along the Fraser River that we continue to expect another significant rise in water levels due to heavy rains in the watershed.

A reminder to residents along the Fraser River that we continue to expect another significant rise in water levels due to heavy rains in the Fraser River watershed. Those that live in the usual low lying areas of Wardle, Landstrom, Bristol Island, Haig Station and Tom Berry Rd should be diligent and aware of the potential for further high water and seepage. Please respect closures and remain clear of river banks and fast moving water. We continue to monitor the situation and will update as information becomes available.

