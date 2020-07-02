COVID Related Death at Abbotsford Tabor Care Home (VIDEO)

Abbotsford/Vancouver – On Thursday, Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

“Today, we are providing case updates for two 24-hour reporting periods. In the first reporting period, from June 30 to July 1, we had 15 new cases. In the last 24 hours, we have had a further nine new cases.

“This represents 24 new cases since we reported on Tuesday, for a total of 2,940 cases in British Columbia.

“There are 160 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 2,603 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Of the total COVID-19 cases, 17 individuals are hospitalized, two of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

“Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 989 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,553 in the Fraser Health region, 132 in the Island Health region, 201 in the Interior Health region and 65 in the Northern Health region.

“There have been three new COVID-19 related deaths, two in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and one in the Fraser Health region, for a total of 177 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assisted living, long-term care homes, seniors’ rental buildings with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks

Vancouver Coastal Health:

Holy Family Hospital long-term care facility

Fraser Health: