Chilliwack Museum Re-opens Monday July 6

Chilliwack –The Chilliwack Museum & Historical Society is preparing to reopen to the community on July 6, 2020.

The Museum will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10:00am to 4:00pm for the duration of the summer and admission will be by donation.

The Museum is located at 45820 Spadina Avenue.

The Archives will be open by appointment only until further notice and is located at 9291 Corbould Street.

The Chilliwack Museum & Archives has taken a number of steps to ensure a safe environment for our guests, including:

•Limiting visitor numbers (maximum occupancy of 15 visitors at a time at the Museum and 8 visitors or 3 family units at a time at the Archives).

•Encouraging physical distancing with signage, spacing ‘dots’, and route markers.

•Providing a physical barrier at our front counter space.

•Limiting all hands-on, interactive elements to limit visitor contact in our galleries.

•Cleaning display cases on a regular basis throughout the day.

•Providing substantial access to hand sanitizer and hand washing facilities.

•Increasing cleaning and disinfecting throughout our facilities.