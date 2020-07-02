BC Families get Additional $450 with Boosted Climate Action Tax Credit

Victoria – Starting this week, more than 80% of families and individuals in British Columbia will automatically receive an enhanced climate action tax credit.

Eligible individuals will receive up to $218, children will receive up to $64 in a one-time increase and a family of four will receive up to $564. That is a $174.50 boost for individuals, a $51.25 increase for children and a lift of $451.50 for a family of four – double the annual amount eligible households would have received prior to B.C.’s COVID-19 Action Plan.

Prior to B.C.’s COVID-19 Action Plan, the scheduled July payment was up to $43.50 per adult and up to $12.75 per child. An eligible family of four was set to receive up to $112.50.

The enhanced credit is part of B.C.’s COVID-19 Action Plan that is helping make sure people and businesses have the support they need while B.C. works through its restart plan. The plan includes the B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers that was recently expanded to include workers whose jobs were affected by COVID-19 between March 1 and March 15.

British Columbians will receive the climate action tax credit along with their federal GST/HST returns. Those who are eligible for the enhanced benefit will automatically receive it if they have completed their B.C. 2019 income tax return.