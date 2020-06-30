Juno Awards Held Virtually – Shawn Mendes The Big Winner, Chilliwack’s Bria Skonberg Loses Vocal Jazz Album

Toronto/Saskatoon (with files from Billboard/CBC) – If an awards show is held virtually, with no audience on hand to cheer the winners and no acceptance speeches, even patched in from afar, do the awards still count?

You bet they do.

Shawn Mendes set a truly historic record at the 49th annual Juno Awards, which was held virtually Monday (June 29).

Mendes became the first artist in Juno Awards history to win single of the year three years running. He won this year for “Señorita,” his sensuous collab with Camila Cabello. He won the last two years with “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” (2018) and “In My Blood” (2019). Anne Murray, Glass Tiger and Alanis Morissette had each won the award two years in a row.

Mendes also became just the second artist to win artist of the year two years running. The Weeknd won in 2015-16. This brings Mendes’ collection of Junos to an even 10. The artist, who was born in Pickering, Ontario is just 21.

Chilliwack’s Bria Skonberg (Nothing ever Happens) lost Vocal Jazz Album to Dominique Fils-Amie (Stay Tuned)

The complete list of winners and nominees is here.

Alessia Cara, who was originally set to be the show’s host before the coronavirus-forced cancellation, won three awards—album of the year and pop album of the year for her sophomore album, The Pains of Growing, and songwriter of the year. She’s the first woman to take album of the year since Carly Rae Jepsen won in that category seven years ago for Kiss. Cara is the first woman to win songwriter of the year since Serena Ryder took the prize six years ago.

Cara had been this year’s top nominee, with six nods.

The Junos were originally slated be held March 15 at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.