High Water Flow Concerns For Hope

Hope – With heavy rain in the Fraser watershed, the Province has advised the District of a potential for extremely high flows. Residents along Wardle, Landstrom, Bristol Island and Haig Station be aware of high water and seepage. There have been three advisories recently.

June 30, 2020

Due to the forecast of heavy rains in the Fraser River watershed, the Province of BC has advised the communities along the Fraser of a potential for extremely high flows in the coming days. Residents along Wardle, Landstrom, Bristol Island and Haig Station should be made aware of the potential for high water and seepage. The District of Hope has reactivated our Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and continues to monitor the situation and will provide more information as it becomes available.

June 26, 2020

Be advised that Wardle Street has now been closed between Allison and 7th due to high water flow on the Fraser River. Please be aware and stay clear.

June 24, 2020

The Rotary Trails have been closed once again as the Fraser River surges in height. The District continues to monitor the Fraser River and reminds residents and visitors to remain clear of banks and fast flowing water.