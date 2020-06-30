BC Women’s Health Foundation Goal – Raise $600K for Ending Violence Together – Selling Masks – Help From BC Lions

Vancouver – One in 10 women in Canada were concerned about violence in the home during the pandemic. Gender-based violence was dubbed the “shadow pandemic” of COVID-19 by the United Nations. 15% of people in BC were “most likely to perceive an increase” in incidents of gender or race-based harassment or attacks since the start of the pandemic — more than double the rate in other Canadian provinces.

Against this context, four former BC Lions felt compelled to come together to act — JR LaRose (former player with the BC Lions); Wally Buono (former Vice President, General Manager, and Head Coach of the BC Lions); Solomon Elimimian (former BC Lions Player and current Saskatchewan Roughrider player & President of the CFLPA); and Angus Reid (former player with the BC Lions).

They elected to put their efforts behind a new limited edition mask, titled “Ending Violence Together,” initiated by the BC Women’s Health Foundation (BCWHF). Every mask sold will support the Ending Violence Association of BC (EVA BC), directly supporting programs and services for women who have experienced violence.

These men have embraced a message of transparency, accountability, and inclusion. They have taken this opportunity to educate men on consent, and challenge ideas, jokes, and “locker room talk” that justify violence.

About the “Ending Violence Together” Masks – #SupportWomenProtectOthers

· Individuals can have and spread COVID-19 without any symptoms. Research shows that a simple cloth mask can reduce the distance droplets from coughs and sneezes can travel by up to 70%.

· Recent surveys show that there is an increase in people in Canada wearing face masks in public places, over 50% now say they are wearing them.

· Produced locally, “Ending Violence Together” non-medical masks are available for order on the BCWHF’s website shop.bcwomensfoundation.org

· Ending Violence Together Masks are available for $19.99 plus tax and shipping. All net proceeds from sales and donations will benefit EVA BC. BC Women’s Health Foundation goal is to raise $600,000 for Ending Violence Together.