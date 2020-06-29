Chilliwack Restorative Justice & Youth Advocacy Association Summer Bike Auction – Saturday July 18

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn June 29, 2020

Chilliwack – IT’S HERE!.. and social distancing rules apply. The Chilliwack Restorative Justice & Youth Advocacy Association Summer Bike Auction is Saturday July 18. Preregistration IS required to ensure we can operate under health guidelines.

When you register, please indicate which time you would prefer and one person per registration, please. Bikes will be divided ahead of time, so there will be excellent selection of all types at both.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Chilliwack Restorative Justice & Youth Advocacy Association Summer Bike Auction – Saturday July 18"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.