Chilliwack Restorative Justice & Youth Advocacy Association Summer Bike Auction – Saturday July 18

Chilliwack – IT’S HERE!.. and social distancing rules apply. The Chilliwack Restorative Justice & Youth Advocacy Association Summer Bike Auction is Saturday July 18. Preregistration IS required to ensure we can operate under health guidelines.

When you register, please indicate which time you would prefer and one person per registration, please. Bikes will be divided ahead of time, so there will be excellent selection of all types at both.