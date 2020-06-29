Cheam Mountain Golf Course – Tuesday June 30 Golfathon For ALS

Chilliwack – During the month of June, golf professionals will golf from sunrise to sunset to support those living with ALS. To raise awareness and funds for the ALS Society of BC, they will golf as many holes as possible.

Golf by nature has built in physical distancing. Additional safety procedures have been implemented such as no physical contact between golfers, no contact surfaces and single carts. The PGA of BC remains committed to supporting people living with ALS. Because ALS does not give up and neither will we.

The Cheam Mountain Golf Course is one of over 30 golf courses located across BC participating in the 15th Annual PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS presented by Pacific Blue Cross.

Golfathon Date: June 30

Golfers: Kevin Stinson & Cody Stewart

“On behalf of the Association, I am extremely proud of the PGA of BC’s involvement with the Golfathon for ALS, benefiting the ALS Society of BC patient services,” says Donald Miyazaki, Executive Director of the PGA of BC. “Throughout our years of participation, the efforts of countless Golf Professionals and Volunteers have helped raise over $1.9 million. The program has assisted tens of thousands of individuals throughout British Columbia affected by this deadly disease. I am confident that with the continued support of our members, 2020 will be yet another successful PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS.”

Jay Janower – Global TV Sports/ALS Spokesperson

“Golf is a sport I’m passionate about and ALS is a cause close to my heart,” says Jay Janower, Sports Anchor/Reporter, Global News BC. “My friend’s mom battled ALS so raising funds for patient services is near to my heart. It’s the reason I welcome the opportunity to become a part of the hugely successful PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS as its Ambassador.”

Proceeds from the Golfathon for ALS provide crucial support services to ALS patients and their families, friends, and caregivers.

Help support your local golf professionals to raise awareness and funds for the ALS Society of BC.

Please Donate. www.golfathonforals.com

About ALS

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a fatal neurodegenerative disorder that affects the person’s motor neurons that carry messages to the muscles resulting in weakness and wasting in arms, legs, mouth, throat and elsewhere; typically the person is immobilized within two to five years of the initial diagnosis. There is no known cause or cure yet, but there is hope through the ALS Society of BC.