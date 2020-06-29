Agassiz Speedway July 4 Summer Freedom Classic – On Line

Agassiz – Even COVID can’t stop the need for speed.

The Agassiz Speedway July 4 Summer Freedom Classic is a go and On Line!

Here’s the schedule for July 4. Please remember for drivers and crews, it is a maximum of 50 at this event, which only allows for one driver and one pit crew per car.

Agassiz Speedway have full sessions, so unable to make exceptions for any additional people at this time.

For those unable to attend, check back for a link to the Live Streams on Race Day.