Abbotsford Agrifair – A Drive Thru Safari – Regular Fair Dates July 31 to August 1

Abbotsford – As promised, all through the mini donut campaign, “get ready for our next big announcement” and as the sign says “still working on a plan”; here it is: Abbotsford Agrifair A Drive Thru Safari.

This will be on what would be the regular 2020 Fair dates – July 31 to August 1

As with the Agrifair, and cousins such as the Chilliwack Fair and the PNE, such are the COVID challenges to have some fun during the pandemic.

Tickets will be available online through the website very soon, agrifair.ca.

You will need to purchase a time slot to attend. Fill your vehicle with as many people as you legally can – don’t forget your dog! And come to the Drive Thru Safari for $12.45 per vehicle ($15 inclusive of taxes and fees). Some of the confirmed Fair fun you will get to see will include:

Nancy the Buffalo and Francine the Bison with their Cattle & Calf friends roaming freely

you will see a BIG shinny tank resting on car and a full military display

A 100-foot demolition derby car display

4-H participants with the animals

Antique farm tractors and machinery

Goat hill, sheep, mini horses, donkeys and more

A 25-foot T-Rex

Large Duplo build

Photo ops

Fair Manager, Melanie Kish, added “we have so many ideas still coming to fruition and more exhibits and attractions confirming, but we wanted the community to know that we are going to wake the fun up!” There will be mini donuts and other usual fair food from Food Trucks that you will be able to access both from the tour and separately.

“Timing will be everything. We have worked closely with Fraser Health to ensure a safe event. It is imperative that guests read the timed ticket information.” Agrifair President Bob Street added.

All the fun of the fair from the comfort of your air-conditioned vehicle, this is a drive thru not a drive in. Guests must remain in their vehicle for this safari.

Each vehicle will receive a Goodie Bag upon entry. Some confirmed goodies include: two passes to the 2021 Agrifair (a $24 value), recipes from sponsors, Lego, promotions, and coupons supporting shop local, menus from the food trucks and more.

At the end of your safari have your photo taken by a sign that says “I drove the Agrifair Safari 2020” and have it texted to you. Enter your photo in our social media contest to be eligible to win a great prize.

Keep watching their website and Facebook for more information. See you at the best little country fair…on EARTH!