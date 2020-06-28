Surrey City Orchestra Records O Canada Ahead Of The 153rd Birthday

Surrey – In a time where live performances are rare, artists are turning to virtual concert spaces to connect with fellow musicians and make some music. COVID-19 has devastated the performing arts community, and with large concerts cancelled across the country, a local professional orchestra has come together to celebrate Canada Day.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of our national anthem, and members of the Surrey City Orchestra (SCO) have assembled, from a distance, to perform their rendition of O Canada.

With a special appearance with MP for Surrey Centre, Randeep Sarai, a total of 28 members of the SCO recorded their audio and video which was stitched together ahead of the Canada Day celebrations.

The SCO’s rendition of O Canada can be viewed here.