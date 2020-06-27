Island 22 Parking Fees Back In Effect – Monday June 29

Fraser Valley (FVRD)- Parking fees for Island22 Regional Park are in effect starting Monday, June 29. Passes can only be purchased at the Gatehouse. Debit, Visa or Mastercard are preferred but cash is also accepted.
The equestrian area, maintained by the Island 22 Equestrian Society, includes a cross-country field, jumps, riding rings, trails and corrals.
The bike skills park was designed for riders of all levels. It features wood features, pump tracks, trails, advanced jumps, and progression jumps and drops. Helmets are mandatory and riders should not use the skills park when it is wet. The bike park is currently closed for repairs.
Hours
May 1 – Oct 14: 6 am to Sunset
Oct 15 – Apr 30: 7 am to Sunset
The park will open at 5 am during an approved Sockeye fishery.
Location
44955 Cartmell Road
Chilliwack, BC
View a Google map of the area
Parking Fees
Parking fees in effect June 29 – Oct 25, 2020, when the Gatehouse is open. For 2020, parking passes will only be sold at the Gatehouse.
|Single Day
|Vehicle
|$5
|Vehicle Towing a Horse/Boat Trailer
|$10
|Overnight*
|Overnight
|$20
|Long Weekend Overnight
|$50
|Season Pass
|Vehicle
|$25
|Vehicle Towing a Horse/Boat Trailer
|$50
|Commercial – Vehicle Towing a Boat Trailer
|$100
|Overnight – Vehicle Towing a Boat Trailer*
|$100
|Overnight – Commercial Vehicle Towing a Boat Trailer*
|$200
* Overnight parking valid weekends only between Canada Day and Labour Day
Attractions
- Boat launch with a large parking area for trucks and trailers
- Bike skills park
- Dog off-leash area
- Equestrian facilities and riding trails
- Connects to a section of the Experience the Fraser Canyon to Coast Trail
- Large, covered picnic shelter
- Activities include fishing, boating, hiking, biking, picnicking
