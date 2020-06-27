Island 22 Parking Fees Back In Effect – Monday June 29

Fraser Valley (FVRD)- Parking fees for Island22 Regional Park are in effect starting Monday, June 29. Passes can only be purchased at the Gatehouse. Debit, Visa or Mastercard are preferred but cash is also accepted.

The equestrian area, maintained by the Island 22 Equestrian Society, includes a cross-country field, jumps, riding rings, trails and corrals.

The bike skills park was designed for riders of all levels. It features wood features, pump tracks, trails, advanced jumps, and progression jumps and drops. Helmets are mandatory and riders should not use the skills park when it is wet. The bike park is currently closed for repairs.

Hours

May 1 – Oct 14: 6 am to Sunset

Oct 15 – Apr 30: 7 am to Sunset

The park will open at 5 am during an approved Sockeye fishery.

Location

44955 Cartmell Road

Chilliwack, BC

View a Google map of the area

Parking Fees

Parking fees in effect June 29 – Oct 25, 2020, when the Gatehouse is open. For 2020, parking passes will only be sold at the Gatehouse.

Single Day Vehicle $5 Vehicle Towing a Horse/Boat Trailer $10 Overnight* Overnight $20 Long Weekend Overnight $50 Season Pass Vehicle $25 Vehicle Towing a Horse/Boat Trailer $50 Commercial – Vehicle Towing a Boat Trailer $100 Overnight – Vehicle Towing a Boat Trailer* $100 Overnight – Commercial Vehicle Towing a Boat Trailer* $200

* Overnight parking valid weekends only between Canada Day and Labour Day

Attractions