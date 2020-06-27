BC Raises Over $412,000 for Virtual Walk to End ALS

Fraser Valley – ICYMI, last weekend, families, friends, and colleagues joined together—virtually—to show their support for people living with ALS.

On June 20th, the first ever province wide Virtual Walk to End ALS took place throughout the day. Due to COVID-19, participants were asked to take a walk around the neighborhood with their “bubble” and share photos on social media, tagging the ALS Society of BC on Facebook.

Using the hashtags #WalktoEndALS and #ALSDoesntStop, Walkers were encouraged to continue their efforts to raise funds and awareness, because ALS doesn’t stop, and neither will we.

To date, an incredible total of over $412,000 has been raised by communities across BC!

Proceeds from the Walk to End ALS support the best ALS research in the country (40% of proceeds) and enable ALS Societies to provide community-based support (60% of proceeds) to people and families living with the disease.

Donations for the Walk can still be made at www.walktoendals.ca/british-columbia