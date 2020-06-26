COVID Case Reported at Chilliwack Downtown Post Office – Local CUPW Rep Says Case Was Isolated, Protocol Initiated

Chilliwack – FVN/chillTV has learned that one case of COVID-19 has been reported coming from the downtown Chilliwack post office on the corner of Yale Road and Nowell Street.

Literally one block away from the FVN studio office. It is also within a couple of blocks from Ruth and Naomi’s Mission and Shelter, the Ann Davis Thrift Store, the MCC Thrift store and the Chilliwack Alano Club.

FVN has learned from Chilliwack CUPW rep Peter Butcher that a contracted out driver was diagnosed on June 19 and Canada Post announced the results on the 25th. Health officials have told FVN/chillTV that it is safe to handle your mail. Butcher said BOTH Chilliwack and Abbotsford’s main post offices were shut down, sanitized and de-fogged immediately after the case was made known to employees (Canada Post protocol). The contracted out driver worked both Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

Butcher also noted that “contrary to rumour and other reports, no one walked off the job and everyone was voluntarily tested.”

Phil Legault, Media Relations for Canada Post told FVN/chillTV : Thank you for your inquiry. We were informed Wednesday that a driver, who is under contract with Canada Post, at our Chilliwack depot has tested positive for COVID-19. The driver’s last day of work was Friday, June 19, and they were feeling well and showing no symptoms.



As a precautionary measure and to ensure the continued safety of all employees, a deep-cleaning and sanitization was done yesterday of the entire first floor of the depot and post office.



We have been in contact with Public Health and continue to follow their recommendations very closely. We continue to keep our employees informed, while stressing the importance of following physical distancing protocols within the facility and conducting proper hand hygiene.



We will continue to work with public health authorities and our unions when it comes to putting safety first in our facilities.



With regards to questions about the mail, the World Health Organization and Public Health Agency of Canada have assured us it is safe to handle mail, as there is a low risk of spread from products or packaging.