chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: June 25, 2020 INTERVIEWS: -“Councillor’s Corner: Chilliwack City” – Mayor Ken Popove – Debora Lynn Soutar, Past President of the Rotary Club of Chilliwack (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn June 26, 2020

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: June 25, 2020 INTERVIEWS: -“Councillor’s Corner: Chilliwack City” – Mayor Ken Popove – Debora Lynn Soutar, Past President of the Rotary Club of Chilliwack.

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

  • UFV comes out against racism in a reaction to racist slurs aimed at Asian students on social media.
  • Vedder River Cleanup Society cancels September’s event due to COVID-19
  • Was Price is Right played in Emergency rooms in Fraser Health region?

AND …

TEDxChilliwack’s ENVISION YOUR FUTURE Scholarship awarded this week to grade 12 student.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: June 25, 2020 INTERVIEWS: -“Councillor’s Corner: Chilliwack City” – Mayor Ken Popove – Debora Lynn Soutar, Past President of the Rotary Club of Chilliwack (VIDEO)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.