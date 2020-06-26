chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: June 25, 2020 INTERVIEWS: -“Councillor’s Corner: Chilliwack City” – Mayor Ken Popove – Debora Lynn Soutar, Past President of the Rotary Club of Chilliwack (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: June 25, 2020 INTERVIEWS: -“Councillor’s Corner: Chilliwack City” – Mayor Ken Popove – Debora Lynn Soutar, Past President of the Rotary Club of Chilliwack.

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

UFV comes out against racism in a reaction to racist slurs aimed at Asian students on social media.

Vedder River Cleanup Society cancels September’s event due to COVID-19

Was Price is Right played in Emergency rooms in Fraser Health region?

AND …

TEDxChilliwack’s ENVISION YOUR FUTURE Scholarship awarded this week to grade 12 student.