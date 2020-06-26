Abbotsford Board of Education Special Message For 2020 Grads and Retirees, inspired by Dr. Seuss (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Board of Education has a special message for our 2020 Graduates and Retirees, inspired by Dr. Seuss.
Wherever the road may take you, we hope you all enjoy this next stage in life!
