Abbotsford Board of Education Special Message For 2020 Grads and Retirees, inspired by Dr. Seuss (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn June 26, 2020

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Board of Education has a special message for our 2020 Graduates and Retirees, inspired by Dr. Seuss.

Wherever the road may take you, we hope you all enjoy this next stage in life!

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Abbotsford Board of Education Special Message For 2020 Grads and Retirees, inspired by Dr. Seuss (VIDEO)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.