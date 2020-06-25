UFV Announces new Board of Governors Chair and Vice-Chair

Abbotsford – The University of the Fraser Valley is very pleased to announce John C. Pankratz has been elected by the UFV Board of Governors as Board Chair, effective August 1, 2020.

“UFV is incredibly fortunate to have such a steadfast and engaged supporter of the University as our incoming Board Chair. We welcome John’s steady presence, his wisdom, vision, and selfless dedication to the mission of UFV,” said Dr. Joanne MacLean, President and Vice-Chancellor, UFV.

Mr. Pankratz is a UFV Alumni who attended in 1979. He is a partner in the Abbotsford office of Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants.

In 1988 Mr. Pankratz received his CGA (Certified General Accountant) designation, now the CPA (Chartered Professional Accountant), and throughout his career has been an active member in the legacy CGA organization, serving on its Board and as Chair of the Public Practice Advisory Group, Chapter Advisory Group, and Practice Review Committee. Mr. Pankratz also served as Chair of the Public Practice Committee for CPA-BC and was an appointed member on the Auditor Certification Board for BC. Mr. Pankratz holds a Bachelor degree in Business Administration from Simon Fraser University.

“I’m looking forward to working with my Board colleagues and in these challenging times, I have great confidence in the excellent leadership provided by President MacLean and the University’s senior leadership team. We know we are moving forward with our mission of engaging learners, transforming lives, and building community,” Mr. Pankratz stated. “In these times of change, education, knowledge, and strong leadership will form the foundation of our future as a University and indeed the foundation of our society.”

Mr. Nash Gill will step down from his position as Interim Chair, but will continue as a member of the UFV Board of Governors. Mr. Gill is a barrister and solicitor, and member of the Law Society of British Columbia. He practices law in Abbotsford as a sole practitioner at Nash Gill Law Office.

“I am pleased to have served the University as Interim Board Chair, and wish to note the contributions of the Executive Committee who supported me in this role. Our President and her team are leading change at UFV, and it is my honour to work with members of the Board of Governors to support President MacLean and our direction as a University,” Mr. Gill remarked.

Dr. MacLean thanked Mr. Gill for the important role he has played during the last several months. “The University is very grateful to Nash for serving as Interim Board Chair over the past several months and during the pandemic. His professionalism, steady service, and evenly balanced guidance are deeply appreciated.”

Mr. Adam Van Steinburg has been elected Vice-Chair of the UFV Board of Governors. He has served on the Board since December of 2017.

Mr. Van Steinburg is the International Representative for First District Canada of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). In this role he manages the IBEW jurisdiction and inter-local matters in all sectors. He is past Business Manager of the IBEW Local 213 where he provided leadership to the union, managed financial assets, and negotiated and administered collective agreements. Mr. Van Steinburg is also past president of the Bargaining Council of BC Building Trades Unions. He has served as an advisory committee member for the Industry Training Authority and the BC Safety Authority. Prior to taking on various leadership roles, Mr. Van Steinburg worked as an electrician on commercial and industrial projects throughout the Lower Mainland. He earned his red seal for the Province of BC, obtaining his Journeyperson (Electrical Construction and Maintenance) designation from the BC Institute of Technology.

“It is an honour to be elected as Vice-Chair and I’m proud to be serving alongside colleagues who are very committed to UFV and its mission,” said Mr. Van Steinburg. “I look forward to continuing working with our new Chair, our board colleagues, and the University community.”