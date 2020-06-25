Stuff A Truck Food Drive – Drive Thru – Saturday June 27

Chilliwack – On June 27th from 9:00am-4:00pm Central Community Church is partnering with the Salvation Army Food Bank to host a (drive-thru) food fundraiser for the local community Food Bank.

This year, due to COVID-19, the food bank has not only been serving more families than ever before, but many of their events and food drives have had to be cancelled meaning less resources and food for those in need. Central Community Church wants to help rally our community to lend a helping hand to an amazing organization that feeds and cares for hundreds of children, families, seniors, and homeless in need in Chilliwack, Agassiz and Hope.

You can bring non-perishable donations to Central Community Church (46100 Central Community Church) anytime on Saturday June 27th between 9-4pm and a helpful team of volunteers will help collect, sort and load donations. If you have any questions, please email: office@central365.org or contact 604-792-8037.