Evacuation Alert Issued for Electoral Areas C & G – Harrison Resort, Nicomen Island

Fraser Valley – At 10AM Thursday morning, the FVRD issued an Evacuation Alert for lands not protected by dikes in Electoral Area C, including 20 units in Tapadera Estates at 14600 Morris Valley Road, 9 properties at Beach Camp Road, and all units at Harrison Bay Resort and RV Park located at 44562 Lougheed Highway. This is an alert only.

Atthe same time, the FVRD issued an Evacuation Alert for lands not protected by dikes surrounding Nicomen Island and North Nicomen and Taylor Road in Electoral Area G. This Alert affects 18 properties. This is an alert only.

Alerts will be hand delivered door-to-door by FVRD staff throughout the day. Anyone needing assistance can call the EOC Public Inquiry Line at 604-798-5369.

The Mission gauge is at 5.52 metres as of 10:18 am this morning