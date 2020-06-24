Installation of Artwork at Vedder Roundabout

Chilliwack – The installation of the artwork at Vedder Roundabout is underway.

Council awarded the contract for the fabrication and installation of the Vedder Road Roundabout artwork to State of the Art Concepts Ltd. on February 18, 2020. The piece was designed by Squiala First Nation Chief David Jimmie and Bonny Graham, Coast Salish artist, in consultation with the Stó:lō Nation Chiefs Council and Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe. The design will feature a Stó:lō/ Coast Salish traditional canoe atop an upper ring of stainless steel embossed with a salmon and wave design and the Halq’eméylem text “Ey kwesé é mi” with its English translation “It’s good that you are here…welcome”.

The eight supporting posts will be encased in paddles, seven bearing emblems to represent the seven Ts’elxwéyeqw communities, and the eighth will hold the City of Chilliwack crest. This piece is an important opportunity to celebrate the history of Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe and Stó:lō Nation in the spirit of reconciliation and remembrance.

Pictures Courtesy City of Chilliwack