Mission – Mission RCMP need your help in finding Joanna Larson.

Joanna Larson was last seen June 21st, 2020 in the Mission area. Description of Joanna Larson:

First Nations female

49 years

5 ft 3 in (160 cm)

141 lbs (64 kg)

brown hair

brown eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joanna Larson is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).