Agassiz Fall Fair and Corn Festival – Latest COVID Cancellation

Kent/Agassiz – It had to happen. The latest cancellation due to COVID-19 is the 116th Agassiz Fall Fair along with the 72nd Corn Festival.

Councilor Michie Vidal: I’m completely devastated. After a year of practice, no goat milking competition for me. I was so looking forward to increasing my standing along with the encouraging and sarcastic comments from everyone. Oh well….next year.

From the Board of Directors – The Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to postpone this years Fall Fair due to COVID-19 concerns.