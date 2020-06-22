TWU Spartans, Spartan Foundation, Raised $140K In Complete Champion Challenge For Spartan Families In Need

Langley – JUNE 22 UPDATE – The Complete Champion Challenge, which was hosted by the Trinity Western Spartans, in partnership with the Spartan Foundation, raised more than $140K to help Spartan student-athletes in need.

The Complete Champion Challenge culminated with a six-hour sports marathon Saturday as coaches, staff, alumni, Spartan friends and family and our student-athletes participated in raising funds to help Spartan families who have been financially burdened by the effects of COVID-19 and to help our student-athletes return to TWU this fall.

On Saturday, coaches and staff cycled 100 kilometres or ran 30 kilometres, while Spartans student-athletes competed in a variety of sporting challenges all over the world throughout the day. The event raised more than $100K through crowdfunding, with additional $40K raised with the help of several key donors and sponsors.

“In my time as the athletic director at TWU, I have never been more proud of the way the entire Spartan family has pulled together,” said Jeff Gamache, Director of Athletics. “In a relatively short period of time, our athletes, alums, staff, coaches and the Spartan Foundation created a new event that not only met our financial goal, but shone a spotlight on our amazing Spartan world – past and present. It was an incredible day that I anticipate will only get better next year.”

The event was live streamed from Trinity Western University and featured interviews with athletes, our alumni and our coaches, as well as feature videos, fun challenges and highlights from this past season. Our student-athletes logged in via zoom calls so we could be Spartans together, but from a distance. The entire six-hour live stream can be re-watched on the TWU Spartans YouTube channel.

COMPLETE CHAMPION CHALLENGE | 6-HOUR LIVE STREAM

As part of the live stream, the first-ever Spartans Slam Dunk Contest presented by Benchmark Homes, which featured men’s basketball star Ja’Qaulyn Gilbreath going head-to-head against men’s volleyball star Jackson Howe.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE SLAM DUNK CONTEST PRESENTED BY BENCHMARK HOMES

With losses of employment in family homes, and summer job prospects eroding the funds needed to return to school, the Complete Champion Challenge is a fundraising campaign that will provide us all with the chance to serve each other within the Spartan community.

Due to COVID-19, some of our Spartan family members have been completely devastated, and in danger of not being able to return to TWU in the fall. The Complete Champion Challenge was a fundraiser to help our Spartan families in need.