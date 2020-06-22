Métis Nation BC Calls for Tip Line to Report Racism in Health-Care System

Surrey – On Sunday, Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) President Clara Morin Dal Col and MNBC Minister of Health Susie Hooper met with BC Health Minister Adrian Dix to discuss the issue of the investigation into the alleged ‘Price of Right’ game which is being played in at least one emergency room in BC.

FVN has learned that one ER in the Fraser Health region also played this game, on guessing blood alcohol content in a patient.

The following statement is from Madam President Morin Dal Col:

“I’m pleased to have spoken with Minister Dix earlier today whereby I conveyed to him my deepest concern regarding this alleged incident and the treatment of Métis people within our health care system in B.C. I also indicated my support for the appointment of Mary Ellen Turpel Lafond to investigate systemic racism in our health care system toward Indigenous Peoples.

It was agreed that the Métis Nation would be regularly consulted and updated regarding the investigation and that we would both work collaboratively to root out all racism within our health care system.

While it is understood the report from Ms. Turpel Lafond may take some time to produce, we must take action now to ensure that we end racism at our hospitals and medical facilities. I’ve heard from numerous health care workers in the past 48 hours regarding how they have witnessed racism first-hand, reported it to senior officials only to be told they were the problem. This can’t go on any longer.

To that end, I am encouraging the Minister to immediately establish a 1-800 line whereby health care workers who witness or experience racism at their workplace can report this without fear of losing their jobs. Furthermore, the tip line should be open to the public who also witness racism within a health care setting.

I’m thankful the Minister has moved swiftly regarding this issue and I look forward to working with him over the coming weeks to ensure Métis and other Indigenous Peoples feel safe, secure and welcome when they are seeking treatment.”