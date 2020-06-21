Langley’s Al Anderson Memorial Pool to Open on Monday June 29 with Safety Measures

Langley City – Al Anderson Memorial Pool will open June 29 with enhanced first aid, heightened lifeguard rescue procedures, and reduced swimming hours and capacities, including distance markings. Swimming lessons will not be offered this summer due to COVID-19 physical distancing restrictions; however, public swimming and fitness classes will be permitted with the following pool patron maximums to keep the community safe:

71 people for public swims, including the deck and bleachers

32 people (4 per lane) for length swims

39 people for Shallow Aquafit classes

11 people for Deep Aquafit

Showers will be available on the pool deck. Langley City encourages patrons to shower at home before, and after swimming since access to the change rooms is limited to a one-way flow to encourage physical distancing. Lockers will also not be available during this time.

Patrons are now able to reserve their spot, up to an hour before the start of our public swims, length swims, and Aquafit classes through our online recreation registration system or by phoning Al Anderson Memorial Pool at 604.514.2860 starting on June 24. The public may also call Timms Community Centre (604.514.2940) or Douglas Recreation Centre (604.514.2865) to reserve in advance. To see the full swimming schedule, visit langleycity.ca .

“We are now in Phase 2 of the BC Restart Plan, and I would like to thank all of you for your commitment to keeping fellow citizens safe and healthy by following the Provincial Health Officer’s orders regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. By working together and bending the curve, we can get back to some sort of new normal”, said Mayor Val van den Broek. “As we continue to reopen more services, facilities, and amenities, please be patient as your health and safety is our number one priority.”

“Based on the information provided by our local health authorities, there is no evidence that the COVID-19 virus can spread through the water at pools, hot tubs, or spray parks, and proper disinfection of these aquatic venues should inactivate the virus. I hope this information will encourage residents to enjoy our aquatic facility,” said Karlo Tamondong, Recreation Supervisor.

The opening of Al Anderson Memorial Pool complies with Phase 2 of British Columbia’s Restart Plan, the BC & Yukon Lifesaving Society recommendations for safe lifeguard operations, as well as guidelines developed by the Regional Health Authorities, Ministry of Health, and the BC Centre for Disease Control.

For more information, contact Karlo Tamondong, Recreation Supervisor at 604-514-2867 or ktamondong@langleycity.ca