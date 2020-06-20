Kent – As demand has increased for use of the District of Kent’s sani-dump located at Centennial Park. Council has approved the installation of a second sani-dump at this location. Construction is set to start next week with completion expected by the end of July. The existing sani-dump will continue to be open through the construction process. Keep workers safe in construction zones and follow us on social media for updates.
Related Articles
Kent Council Highlights For May 11 – Freshet, Pavement Quality
Latest Census – Canada Getting Older, Greyer And Faster! (Kent/Agassiz Singled Out)
Kent/Agassiz Council Recap – Trans-Canada Trail, Electric Charging Stations, Ag Pavilion Upgrades
District Of Kent – Evacuation Order at Rockwell Drive Has Been Amended – Access To Non-Drinking Water, Disaster Relief
Leave a comment Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Be the first to comment on "District Of Kent Adding Second Sani-Dump Located at Centennial Park"