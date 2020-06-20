District Of Kent Adding Second Sani-Dump Located at Centennial Park

Posted By: Don Lehn June 20, 2020

Kent – As demand has increased for use of the District of Kent’s sani-dump located at Centennial Park. Council has approved the installation of a second sani-dump at this location. Construction is set to start next week with completion expected by the end of July. The existing sani-dump will continue to be open through the construction process. Keep workers safe in construction zones and follow us on social media for updates.

